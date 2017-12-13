Flu outbreak forces closure of elementary school in Yukon - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Flu outbreak forces closure of elementary school in Yukon

By The Associated Press

YUKON, Okla. (AP) - A flu outbreak that has sickened almost one-third of the students at an elementary school in an Oklahoma City suburb has forced the campus to close.

Yukon Public Schools Superintendent Jason Simeroth says classes at Central Elementary School were canceled Wednesday after 114 students were out sick Tuesday. About 370 students in grades pre-kindergarten through 3rd grade are enrolled there.

Simeroth says at least 50 illnesses were confirmed cases of the flu, and three teachers were also out with flu. Simeroth says janitorial crews are decontaminating desks and other surfaces. Officials plan to resume classes Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Oklahoma is one of seven states reporting widespread flu-like symptoms. State health officials say at least two people have died from flu-related illness.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

