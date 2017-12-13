PSO has a new mobile app

OK (KSWO)- Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is introducing a mobile application.

“The PSO app makes the most popular online functions such as bill pay and outage reports possible with just a few taps on a smart phone,” said Tiffini Jackson, PSO’s director of communications. “It is easy and convenient for customers who like interacting with PSO whenever and wherever they want.”

The app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

