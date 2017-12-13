Lawton Firefighter’s Association donates $6K worth of toys to those in need

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Firefighter's Association will make over 700 kids very happy this Christmas. It's all part of their Christmas for Kids program.

Today, more than 20 firefighters bagged up all of the toy donations along with toys purchased with monetary donations. About $3,000 was raised through fundraisers and donations and another $3,000 worth of toys were collected.

The Firefighter's Association predicts they will reach 300 families this holiday season.

"It's important because people may fall on hard times and there is nothing more important than the children. They are our future. We wanna take care of them. They like seeing us on their firetrucks. We go to their schools so it seems like they really look up to us so we want to be able to help them out,” said Brent Schelter, chairman of the program.

Christmas for Kids has been going on for more than 15 years. With the help of Lawton Public Schools, they were able to generate a list of families who will be able to pick up their gifts at fire stations across Lawton before Christmas.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.