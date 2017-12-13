Deputy switches from gun to Taser to drop knife-wielding man - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Deputy switches from gun to Taser to drop knife-wielding man

(Source KSWO)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A quick-thinking Oklahoma sheriff's deputy is being praised after using her Taser instead of a handgun to subdue a knife-wielding man who later said he was trying to provoke a shooting.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputy Catherine Curtin was flagged down Monday by someone saying a man with two large knives was threatening people.

Curtin tells KJRH-TV she had the man at gunpoint but switched to the Taser when she saw the man showing "classic suicide-by-cop" behavior. She shocked the 60-year-old man, who was jailed.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck on Wednesday praised Curtin's "years of experience and training."

Police use of deadly versus less-lethal force has been in the public dialogue.

Earlier this month, an Oklahoma City officer was charged with second-degree murder after he fatally shot a suicidal man.

Information from: KJRH-TV, http://www.kjrh.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

