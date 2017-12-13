Oklahoma US judge nominee says he sometimes works from home - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma US judge nominee says he sometimes works from home

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal magistrate deemed unqualified to serve as a federal judge by an American Bar Association committee that expressed concern about his work ethic says he sometimes works from home.

The Oklahoman reports that Magistrate Judge Charles Goodwin appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday during a confirmation hearing as President Donald Trump’s nominee for a federal judgeship in Oklahoma City.

The former chair of the ABA committee wrote in a letter that Goodwin frequently doesn’t show up for work until mid-afternoon, raising concerns about the “timely and efficient administration of justice.”

Goodwin, a magistrate for four years, says he was disappointed by the ABA’s finding. He says he sometimes works from home where he can focus on writing opinions in solitude.

The committee took no action on Goodwin’s nomination.

