UPDATE: LFD contains house fire on NW Taylor

Lawton Fire was dispatched to a house fire near NW 81st Street and Taylor around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Smoke was coming from the home when our crew arrived.
The fire was put out quickly. According to the fire department, the fire started in a front bedroom around a bed. There was heavy smoke damage in that room and light smoke damage to the rest of the home.
The Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.
No one was hurt in the blaze.
Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.
1401 SE 60th Street
Lawton, OK 73501
(580) 355-7000
nbowers@kswo.com
(580) 355-7000EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.