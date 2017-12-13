UPDATE: LFD contains house fire on NW Taylor

Lawton Fire was dispatched to a house fire near NW 81st Street and Taylor around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Smoke was coming from the home when our crew arrived.

The fire was put out quickly. According to the fire department, the fire started in a front bedroom around a bed. There was heavy smoke damage in that room and light smoke damage to the rest of the home.

The Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

