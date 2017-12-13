Masonic Lodge donates Christmas baskets to families in need

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton's Masonic Lodge Prince Hall is giving away Christmas baskets to ten families in need.



The Lodge teams up with Bishop Elementary School to find families who may be struggling this holiday season. They are given Christmas baskets filled with turkey dinners and all the fixings along with some Christmas gifts.



We spoke with a Mason about why they feel compelled provide this holiday season.

"One of the core values is charity, that's what we're based upon. Being we're based upon that, we give back to our community. When I say our community, because we are a part of this community, we consider it our community,” said Phillip Russell.

The Masonic Lodge has been doing this for several years. The baskets were made possible by fundraisers, donations, and dues throughout the year.

