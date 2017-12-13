Pastor praises quick response during pellet gun shooting

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A woman was sent to a Lawton hospital Tuesday night after police say she was shot in the head with a pellet gun.

It happened a little before 7 p.m. near Northwest Homestead Drive and Ferris Avenue at the First United Methodist Church. LPD says the victim's car was shot with a pellet as well. They later searched the area for evidence and called in detectives to investigate.

The church's pastor says she was there for an event. He's praising the response by others to get everyone inside the church, away from windows and locking down the building.

The woman has since been released from the hospital. Police are continuing to investigate. If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers of SW OK at 580-355-INFO.

