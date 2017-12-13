Lawton homeowner calls fire "worst Christmas present ever"

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton family is staying in a hotel after their house caught fire while they were sleeping.

Kyle Crouch said it started in the kitchenearly Saturday morning and quickly spread throughout the house near Northwest 57th and Ash.

"I got woke up to a noise in the house, and I kinda knew it was a fire alarm, but I had just woken up," he said.

After hearing the alarm, he ran out of the bedroom and saw a fire coming from the kitchen. Once he saw the flames and smoke, he sprung into action, getting his family out of the house.

"I ran in, I was like 'hey, Makenzee get Kaden out' so we ran outside and I was like dialing 911 and let my dogs out,” he said. "As soon as I got them out, I wasn't so worried about us anymore, because I knew no one inhaled a bunch of smoke."

Though he called the fire the "worst Christmas present ever," Crouch said said his family was fortunate, as their five-month-old won't remember the incident.

But it was still far from the "baby's first Christmas" he imagined.

"I was just like I hope it doesn't burn down because we've got pictures, marriage certificates, wedding dress, stuff you can't replace so it's just surreal at first,” he said. "It doesn't feel real at first, but it is and it's like it's not a dream, it's happening."

Crouch said one of the hardest things was seeing all the work he'd put into remodeling the house go up in smoke. He was told the blaze was an electrical fire which spread to around 80% of the roof.

More than anything, Crouch was thankful for the fire alarm that woke him up,. He had just installed about a month ago, because he wanted to take every precaution after his son was born.

"I don't know what would've happened,” he said. “The smoke could've gotten in there made us pass out or something if I didn't have that but yeah, it saved us."

Crouch said Grace Fellowship Church has been a huge help getting them back on their feet. They hope to move into a rental house before Christmas. They don't think their home will be a total loss and want to move back in once it's repaired.

Anyone wanting to help the family can do so through their gofundme page.

