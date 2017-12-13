Woman stabbed in foot at Lawton restaurant

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A woman was sent to a Lawton hospital Wednesday night after police say her boyfriend stabbed her in the foot at a restaurant.

It happened a little before 7:30 p.m. at the Braum's on Lee Boulevard at Southwest 12th Street. Officers reported the boyfriend and girlfriend got into an argument before he stabbed her in the foot with a large knife that was wrapped in duct tape. Police searched the area for the suspect, who they said was homeless, but there's no word if they found him.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.