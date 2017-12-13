Woman stabbed in foot at Lawton restaurant - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Woman stabbed in foot at Lawton restaurant

By Monte Brown, Anchor
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -  A woman was sent to a Lawton hospital Wednesday night after police say her boyfriend stabbed her in the foot at a restaurant.

It happened a little before 7:30 p.m. at the Braum's on Lee Boulevard at Southwest 12th Street. Officers reported the boyfriend and girlfriend got into an argument before he stabbed her in the foot with a large knife that was wrapped in duct tape. Police searched the area for the suspect, who they said was homeless, but there's no word if they found him.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

    AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

    Thursday, December 14 2017 12:24 AM EST2017-12-14 05:24:37 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 10:46 AM EST2017-12-14 15:46:18 GMT

    "Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

    "Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

  • Ample tax cuts for business, wealthy in new GOP tax accord

    Ample tax cuts for business, wealthy in new GOP tax accord

    Thursday, December 14 2017 3:54 AM EST2017-12-14 08:54:53 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 10:46 AM EST2017-12-14 15:46:00 GMT

    Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.

    Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.

  • Disney buying large part of 21st Century Fox in $52.4B deal

    Disney buying large part of 21st Century Fox in $52.4B deal

    Thursday, December 14 2017 7:24 AM EST2017-12-14 12:24:47 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 10:45 AM EST2017-12-14 15:45:44 GMT

    Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...

    Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.

    •   
Powered by Frankly