Lawton community collects coats for winter

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton business owner was touched by the outpouring of kindness the community showed during the cold holiday season.

Since November, The Native Hippy has been collecting and distributing coats to those in need.

Owner Shailah Red Elk put out a coat rack in front of the store, inviting anyone to freely take a coat as well as asking people to leave donation coats for others.

So far, she said she's gone through over 100 coats, and she's more than pleased with the collective generosity of the community.

"I kinda makes you want to cry a little bit, whenever you see these people coming and a lot of them will come, take it and go, which is awesome, it's what its there for, she said. But when people come in just overwhelmingly thankful because we've helped so much with it, I feel so grateful for it."

Red Elk says she's leaving the coat rack in front of the store  so anyone can bring over a coat at any time.

