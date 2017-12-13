Church collects donations for blessing bags

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton church is collecting donations to make sure a group of area kids have a truly merry Christmas.



The New Hope Church of God and Christ is assembling what they call "Blessing Bags" for kids in the Sanders Heights area of Lawton.



The bags will contain toys, supplies and all sorts of holiday treats – all supplied by the generous donations of the Lawton community.



The church will be distributing the blessing bags on Sunday, and organizer Terrell Fuller said they're grateful for the chance to bring some cheer this season.

"It makes us feel good to be able to give back to a community, 'cause you never know what a person is going through this time, especially financially,” he said, “so it’s a blessing to be able to do that with the help of the Lawton community."



The church is assembling the Blessing Bags as a part of their "Every Life Matters" program, a project started in 2013 that specializes in service and character-building efforts for the Sanders Heights area.



Anyone wanting to help with the bags can bring donations to the church any day before Sunday, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

