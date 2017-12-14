Marlow man arrested for child porn - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Marlow man arrested for child porn

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
MARLOW, OK (KSWO)- A Marlow man is facing charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

An FBI investigation led police to the home of Matthew W. Hale. The FBI was able to determine that child pornography had been downloaded from an IP address assigned to the Hale home in March of this year.

A search of the home revealed numerous image and video files containing graphic images of children as young as 5-years-old on a desktop computer. Hale admitted to authorities that there was child pornography on the computer but he deleted it.

Hale was arrested and is facing charges.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

