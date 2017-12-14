Marlow man arrested after assaulting police officers

MARLOW, OK (KSWO)- A man was arrested following a violent domestic disturbance in Stephens County.

Rodney R. Vicks, 42, was arrested on December 11th after assaulting two police officers.

Authorities were called to a home by a woman who said Vicks was irate and had assaulted her. When police arrived, Vicks yelled at officers before breaking a window. Vicks did not comply with law enforcement orders to stop and was tased. However, the Taser was ineffective. Police say Vicks pulled the taser barbs out and came towards officers aggressively. An officer could take Vicks to the ground but he continued to resist. Two officers were punched in the process. Firefighters were called to the scene to assist in restraining Vicks. Eventually, he had to be sedated.

Vicks is facing charges of domestic abuse and resisting a police officer as well as two counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

