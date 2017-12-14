Marlow man arrested after assaulting police officers - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Marlow man arrested after assaulting police officers

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

MARLOW, OK (KSWO)- A man was arrested following a violent domestic disturbance in Stephens County.

Rodney R. Vicks, 42, was arrested on December 11th after assaulting two police officers.

Authorities were called to a home by a woman who said Vicks was irate and had assaulted her. When police arrived, Vicks yelled at officers before breaking a window. Vicks did not comply with law enforcement orders to stop and was tased. However, the Taser was ineffective. Police say Vicks pulled the taser barbs out and came towards officers aggressively. An officer could take Vicks to the ground but he continued to resist. Two officers were punched in the process. Firefighters were called to the scene to assist in restraining Vicks. Eventually, he had to be sedated.

Vicks is facing charges of domestic abuse and resisting a police officer as well as two counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

    AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

    Thursday, December 14 2017 12:24 AM EST2017-12-14 05:24:37 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:28 PM EST2017-12-14 22:28:25 GMT

    "Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

    "Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

  • Disney buying large part of 21st Century Fox in $52.4B deal

    Disney buying large part of 21st Century Fox in $52.4B deal

    Thursday, December 14 2017 7:24 AM EST2017-12-14 12:24:47 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:28 PM EST2017-12-14 22:28:21 GMT

    Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...

    Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.

  • Rubio's defection threatens Senate GOP's margin on tax bill

    Rubio's defection threatens Senate GOP's margin on tax bill

    Thursday, December 14 2017 3:54 AM EST2017-12-14 08:54:53 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:27 PM EST2017-12-14 22:27:25 GMT

    Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.

    Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.

    •   
Powered by Frankly