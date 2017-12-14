Man accused in Oklahoma police chase arrested again

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The man who led police on a 2½ hour police chase and standoff last month has been arrested again.

Police say 25-year-old Brenton Hager was arrested Thursday morning in Oklahoma City on a complaint of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Jail records do not list an attorney for him.

Police Capt. Bo Mathews says the vehicle was stolen and an officer saw it in a motel parking lot. Mathews says surveillance video showed Hager getting out of the vehicle and going into a room.

Authorities say Hager led police on a chase Nov. 10 before crashing the stolen pickup he was driving in a pond in Moore.

He had been free on $100,000 bond.

