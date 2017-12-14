Keep Holiday Parties Merry and Bright with AAA’s Free Tipsy Tow

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...
Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.
One Lawton family is the latest victim of a crime we see far too often around the holiday season. They say a Christmas present from their daughter and grandchildren was stolen right off their front porch. They caught it all on surveillance video.
Over 100 bicycles were given to the Boys and Girls Club in Lawton today courtesy of Classic Lawton Chevrolet. With the help of a very generous community, the dealership was also able to donate Christmas gifts to the Army MWR. "This time of year is the time of giving, and we've done it before. Classic Chevy likes to give back to the community and that's part of what we are,” said Ervin Randle, the president of Classic Lawton Chevrolet.
