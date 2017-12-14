Keep Holiday Parties Merry and Bright with AAA’s Free Tipsy Tow

OK (KSWO)- AAA is offering free rides home for drivers who have had too much to drink.

AAA Oklahoma’s “Tipsy Tow” is available from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, until 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Lawton, Ardmore, Tahlequah, Shawnee, Enid, Muskogee, and Bartlesville. The service is available 24/7 during this period.

The service is free to everyone. Just call to 1-800-222-4357 (AAA-HELP) and request a Tipsy Tow. AAA will transport you, one additional passenger, and your vehicle home (within a 15-mile radius of the point of pickup).

