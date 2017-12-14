Yukon school reopens following flu outbreak

YUKON, OK (KSWO)- Class will be back in session for an elementary school in Yukon today after classes were closed yesterday due to the spread of the flu virus.

Faculty and staff at Central Elementary took part yesterday in a deep clean of the school. They worked all day to purge any trace of the virus from the building. Teachers dumped out crayons, markers, glue sticks, and anything the students touch on a daily basis to be sanitized.

Classes were canceled yesterday after roughly one-third of the school called in sick the day prior.

