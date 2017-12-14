Yukon school reopens following flu outbreak - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Yukon school reopens following flu outbreak

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source MGN) (Source MGN)

YUKON, OK (KSWO)- Class will be back in session for an elementary school in Yukon today after classes were closed yesterday due to the spread of the flu virus.

Faculty and staff at Central Elementary took part yesterday in a deep clean of the school. They worked all day to purge any trace of the virus from the building. Teachers dumped out crayons, markers, glue sticks, and anything the students touch on a daily basis to be sanitized.

Classes were canceled yesterday after roughly one-third of the school called in sick the day prior.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

    AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

    Thursday, December 14 2017 12:24 AM EST2017-12-14 05:24:37 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:28 PM EST2017-12-14 22:28:25 GMT

    "Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

    "Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

  • Disney buying large part of 21st Century Fox in $52.4B deal

    Disney buying large part of 21st Century Fox in $52.4B deal

    Thursday, December 14 2017 7:24 AM EST2017-12-14 12:24:47 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:28 PM EST2017-12-14 22:28:21 GMT

    Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...

    Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.

  • Rubio's defection threatens Senate GOP's margin on tax bill

    Rubio's defection threatens Senate GOP's margin on tax bill

    Thursday, December 14 2017 3:54 AM EST2017-12-14 08:54:53 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:27 PM EST2017-12-14 22:27:25 GMT

    Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.

    Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.

    •   
Powered by Frankly