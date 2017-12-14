Feds: Oklahoma man kept stepdaughter captive for 19 years - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Feds: Oklahoma man kept stepdaughter captive for 19 years

By The Associated Press

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) - A federal grand jury in Oklahoma has indicted a 63-year-old man accused of kidnapping his stepdaughter and holding her captive for 19 years in Mexico and elsewhere.

An indictment handed up in Muskogee on Wednesday accuses Henri Michelle Piette of kidnapping Rosalynn Michelle McGinnis in 1995 or 1996 and traveling with the intent to have sex with her.

An FBI agent says in an affidavit that Piette first had sex with McGinnis at an eastern Oklahoma home when she was 11 or 12 and that he went on to father her nine children.

McGinnis, now 33, managed to escape from Piette last year in Mexico, where they were living, and she went to the U.S. embassy.

The Associated Press generally doesn't identify sexual abuse victims, but McGinnis has discussed her case publicly.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

