OSDH vows to be more transparent and accountable

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Amid scandal and investigations into financial mismanagement, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is vowing to be more accountable to the public.

This week, the State Board of Health voted to fire the agency's director of accountability. The firing comes at a time when the agency is trying to be more transparent, after a slew of resignations from OSDH leadership.

The department is currently under a special audit -- as well as the target of a House Investigation Committee. That committee is scheduled to continue meeting tomorrow morning with a hearing with the State Auditor.

Officials say they want OSDH employees to be able to voice concerns without fear of retaliation.

