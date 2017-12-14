Tulsa man accused of kidnapping ex-wife

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- A Tulsa man is in custody after being accused of kidnapping and holding his ex-wife at gunpoint.



Tulsa Police say Steven Shannon forced his ex-wife from her home and padlocked her inside a room for 3 days. She says he strangled her multiple times until she lost consciousness.

On Tuesday, she was able to escape, after starting a fire in a bathroom.

Shannon is facing a long list of charges including kidnapping and domestic assault and battery.

