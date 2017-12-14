Home is unlivable following electrical fire - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Home is unlivable following electrical fire

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
MEERS, OK (KSWO)- There was a small structure fire on Rhoades Road in Meers today.

The home was evacuated.

Fire officials with the Medicine Park Fire Department say that there was enough damage to upper part of the home that it may be a total loss. They said the homeowner’s insurance will determine the severity but, as of right now, the home is not livable.

The fire was electrical in nature but an investigation is still ongoing.

