LPS transitional students spread Christmas cheer

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Public Schools transitional students shared Christmas cheer in the community today.

Three busloads of LPS students went Christmas caroling across the community. Today, they stopped at the Shoemaker Center and the Cedar Crest Nursing home.

The students say that they have been caroling for some time and just love spreading joy:

“My favorite part about going out to the community is having fun and showing people that we can do things for you guys,” said Johnathon.

Next Monday, they will go to Willow Park and McMahon Tomlinson nursing homes.



