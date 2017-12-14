LPS transitional students spread Christmas cheer - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LPS transitional students spread Christmas cheer

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Public Schools transitional students shared Christmas cheer in the community today.

Three busloads of LPS students went Christmas caroling across the community. Today, they stopped at the Shoemaker Center and the Cedar Crest Nursing home.

The students say that they have been caroling for some time and just love spreading joy:

“My favorite part about going out to the community is having fun and showing people that we can do things for you guys,” said Johnathon.

Next Monday, they will go to Willow Park and McMahon Tomlinson nursing homes.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

    AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

    Thursday, December 14 2017 12:24 AM EST2017-12-14 05:24:37 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:28 PM EST2017-12-14 22:28:25 GMT

    "Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

    "Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

  • Disney buying large part of 21st Century Fox in $52.4B deal

    Disney buying large part of 21st Century Fox in $52.4B deal

    Thursday, December 14 2017 7:24 AM EST2017-12-14 12:24:47 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:28 PM EST2017-12-14 22:28:21 GMT

    Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...

    Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.

  • Rubio's defection threatens Senate GOP's margin on tax bill

    Rubio's defection threatens Senate GOP's margin on tax bill

    Thursday, December 14 2017 3:54 AM EST2017-12-14 08:54:53 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:27 PM EST2017-12-14 22:27:25 GMT

    Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.

    Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.

    •   
Powered by Frankly