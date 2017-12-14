Lawton landfill has new fee schedule next year

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Beginning January 1st, a new fee schedule for the City of Lawton Landfill will be imposed.

There will be a $1 per load gate fee will be assessed to all landfill patrons.

All residential accounts with City of Lawton trash service will be allowed six landfill dumps per year that incur only a $1 gate fee per visit. You must show a current state ID and your water bill. If the name or address on the ID and water bill don’t match, a tipping fee will be assessed at the rate of $36.25 per ton.

Nonresidential landfill users and commercial landfill users will be charged $36.25 per ton and a $1 gate fee.

Call the Lawton City Landfill for additional questions or concerns at 580-581-3468.

