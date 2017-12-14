Lawton landfill has new fee schedule next year - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton landfill has new fee schedule next year

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Beginning January 1st, a new fee schedule for the City of Lawton Landfill will be imposed.

There will be a $1 per load gate fee will be assessed to all landfill patrons.

All residential accounts with City of Lawton trash service will be allowed six landfill dumps per year that incur only a $1 gate fee per visit. You must show a current state ID and your water bill. If the name or address on the ID and water bill don’t match, a tipping fee will be assessed at the rate of $36.25 per ton.

Nonresidential landfill users and commercial landfill users will be charged $36.25 per ton and a $1 gate fee.

Call the Lawton City Landfill for additional questions or concerns at 580-581-3468.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

    AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

    Thursday, December 14 2017 12:24 AM EST2017-12-14 05:24:37 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:28 PM EST2017-12-14 22:28:25 GMT

    "Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

    "Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

  • Disney buying large part of 21st Century Fox in $52.4B deal

    Disney buying large part of 21st Century Fox in $52.4B deal

    Thursday, December 14 2017 7:24 AM EST2017-12-14 12:24:47 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:28 PM EST2017-12-14 22:28:21 GMT

    Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...

    Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.

  • Rubio's defection threatens Senate GOP's margin on tax bill

    Rubio's defection threatens Senate GOP's margin on tax bill

    Thursday, December 14 2017 3:54 AM EST2017-12-14 08:54:53 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:27 PM EST2017-12-14 22:27:25 GMT

    Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.

    Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.

    •   
Powered by Frankly