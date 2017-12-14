Classic Lawton Chevrolet donates 100 bikes to Boys and Girls Clu - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Classic Lawton Chevrolet donates 100 bikes to Boys and Girls Club

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Over 100 bicycles were given to the Boys and Girls Club in Lawton today courtesy of Classic Lawton Chevrolet.

With the help of a very generous community, the dealership was also able to donate Christmas gifts to the Army MWR.

"This time of year is the time of giving, and we've done it before. Classic Chevy likes to give back to the community and that's part of what we are,” said Ervin Randle, the president of Classic Lawton Chevrolet.

Randle said it took about three weeks to collect the donations and it's something the dealership does year after year.

