Surveillance video shows Lawton package theft

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - One Lawton family is the latest victim of a crime we see far too often around the holiday season. They say a Christmas present from their daughter and grandchildren was stolen right off their front porch. They caught it all on surveillance video.

The video shows a red car driving by several times before stopping. That’s when a man gets out of the car, casually walks over to the porch, picks up the package and hops right back into the car before driving off.

"It makes me angry honestly because people work hard for their things and people work hard to give people things and I just think that people need to take that into consideration when they're stealing from others that go to work every day to pay for things. It's not fair for someone else to turn around and take them," said Patricia Hampton.

Hampton said she's frustrated her package was stolen to begin with but to make matters even worse, it was a homemade gift from her daughter and grand kids.

"It probably infuriates me more because as soon as they opened the box they realized it was useless and it probably got thrown in the trash can. It was meaningless to them and would have meant everything to me," Hampton said.

Hampton said she and her husband have filed a police report but they know it won't bring their package back. They hope that someone sees the surveillance video of the man, recognizes him or his car and decides to do the right thing.

"Please do,” Hampton said. “You don't have to let anyone know you're the one who did it. Please do, if they did it to us they're doing it to other people and they're going to make other people feel the same way at Christmas time and it's not fair."

If you recognize the car or person in the video, or if you have any information regarding the package theft, you're encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (580) 355 - I-N-F-O.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.