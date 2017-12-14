Local soldiers leading fight against ISIS

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - While the holidays are meant to be spent with friends and family, soldiers from Fort Sill are defeating ISIS overseas and pushing them out of their strongholds in Middle East.



On Thursday, the 75th Field Artillery Brigade Commander, Colonel Steve Carpenter held a teleconference about the Diamond Brigade Headquarters' success.

“What I'm proud to say now and you've probably seen it on the news but every major population, every ISIS strong hold region has been defeated and the soldiers that came from Fort Sill that support this brigade that provided fires in the support of America hammer and the special operations joint task force they played a part in that, so we are proud of that,” said Col. Carpenter.



They're also supporting all the ambassadors and senior defense officials across the region.



"What we're doing with foreign militaries and non-combat conflicted zones is we're basically developing plans resourcing and then executing these plans that are meant to increase complexity over time to build interoperability. Its two foreign militaries working together to combat a common enemy and then the most important aspect of that is building teams. Building teams in a bunch of countries that are world class like United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman and I think competitive. We're really making a difference in combat in countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and soon to be Bahrain, all partners in our region,” said Col. Carpenter.



Col. Carpenter said many families back in the U.S. have sacrificed so much and with them being separated from loved ones during the holiday season their support doesn't go unnoticed.



"Just know how thankful I am for these great families that allow us to focus 24/7 globally in contested environments and do our job knowing that they've got everything at home in hand,” said Col. Carpenter.



You can rest assured though families are making sure their loved ones will have a Merry Christmas while deployed.



"There is one soldier a private first class I think just a quality individual. He has told me how his mom sent 12 different gifts. I Said hey what are you doing. What are you going to miss most about being home? And he said nothing. I'm getting swole while I'm over here. My mom sent me 12 different presents to open leading up to Christmas,” said Col. Carpenter.



It's not just family members taking care of the soldiers. He said the brigade is overwhelmed by the support received from the Lawton-Fort Sill community.



"Lawton is a small town, but it is big on leaders. It's relevant, and it really matters when you are deployed and away from your home station. You see the true contributions that the folks on Fort Sill and around the Lawton community make,” said Col. Carpenter.



Carpenter said some of the soldiers could return back home in March while others could come back nine months from now.

