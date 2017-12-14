Fort Sill: East range fire contained; expected to burn throughout night

Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.
Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates for children group, or CASA, now has a new building that will let them better help area children.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates for children group, or CASA, now has a new building that will let them better help area children.
After two days, a jury has been seated in the murder trial of a Frederick man and opening statements are set to begin Friday.
After two days, a jury has been seated in the murder trial of a Frederick man and opening statements are set to begin Friday.
Fort Sill's east range is lighting up the nighttime sky Thursday evening
Fort Sill's east range is lighting up the nighttime sky Thursday evening