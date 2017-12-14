Fort Sill: East range fire contained; expected to burn throughout night

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - Fort Sill's east range is lighting up the nighttime sky Thursday evening. A large grass fire continues to burn in the impact zone. It started this afternoon and grew quickly.

Tonight fire crews on post say the blaze is still contained and not in danger of jumping fence lines or roads. You'll probably see more flames, but that's because firefighters are setting back burns to help eliminate future fuel for the grass fire.

Earlier, four brush trucks, one tanker, two command vehicles and a number of graters were on scene to keep the fire from spreading. Crews plan to be there all night and the fire is expected to continue burning until Friday morning.

