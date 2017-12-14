Jury seated in Frederick child murder trial

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio's potential defection has put a speed bump into GOP leaders' drive to push their big tax package through the Senate.
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...
The White House is embarking on a major campaign to turn the public against the nation's largely family-based immigration system ahead of an all-out push to move toward a more merit-based structure.
Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.
Federal attorneys prosecuting a multimillion-dollar opioid drug-ring case are moving quickly to sell seized bitcoin that's exploded in value to $8.5 million since the alleged ringleader's arrest.
