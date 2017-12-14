Jury seated in Frederick child murder trial - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Jury seated in Frederick child murder trial

By Monte Brown, Anchor
FREDERICK, OK (KSWO) - After two days, a jury has been seated in the murder trial of a Frederick man and opening statements are set to begin Friday. 

Gregory Miller, Junior is charged with the death of his girlfriend's child. Investigators say Miller and his girlfriend, Kelly Fairchild, took the baby to a hospital in February of 2015 after the child was found unresponsive in his home. The boy later died and an autopsy revealed he had a fractured skull. 

During an investigation, Miller told reportedly told officials he had accidentally kicked the boy in the head while he was drunk. If convicted, he faces life in prison. Fairchild is also facing charges in connection to the baby's death.

Testimony will begin Friday at the Tillman County Courthouse and is expected to continue into next week. 

