CASA unveils new office in downtown Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-The Court Appointed Special Advocates for children group, or CASA, now has a new building that will let them better help area children.



CASA unveiled their new downtown headquarters this evening.



They're now situated on C Avenue just down the road from the courthouse.



CASA works with DHS and the courts to advocate for the children of Lawton and beyond, ensuring their legal rights and safety.



They say this move will let them work more efficiently, letting them be on-site at the court while they work their cases -- which is something they're grateful for.



Jaylene Lander, the CASA Board Chair, says "We're the voice of the child, we speak for the child -- because so many times what happens in these custody situations happens to the child, and we're the voice of the child, and so we work closely with the department of human services because they are a lot of unsung heroes, too."



The move was specially funded through grants and private donations.

