Lawton Star Wars fans excited for "The Last Jedi" premiere

By Monte Brown, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Thursday was the night that countless people across the world have been waiting for -- the world premiere of the latest installment of the Star Wars franchise.

"The Last Jedi" kicked off its run in Thursday night, and in Lawton people were thrilled to see the latest window into the Star Wars Universe.

We caught up with some of them ahead of the movie to see why they love Star Wars so much.

"Dude it's everything -- the fantasy of being a Jedi, wielding a sword, being a knight, using the force being a good guy -- all of it all at once," said Charles Simmons.

It's Action, it's Sci-Fi- - it's really good, all the characters," said Mikayla Berg.

"Lightsabers! Lightsabers, the force, aliens, and lasers! lots and lots of lasers," said Charles Simmons.

