New landfill fees in 2018

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will welcome in 2018 with a new fee policy for the city landfill.



Starting Jan. 1, all Lawton residents with active accounts with the city's trash service will be allowed six landfill dumps per year, with only a $1.00 per load gate fee.



Those residents will have to present a valid ID and a hard copy of their water bill – or they will have to pay a roughly $36.25 tipping fee.



Anyone without an active account – or any resident who goes past their allowed 6- landfill dumps per year – will have to pay the $36.25 fee in addition to the $1.00 gate fee.

