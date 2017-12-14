New landfill fees in 2018 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

New landfill fees in 2018

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will welcome in 2018 with a new fee policy for the city landfill.

Starting Jan. 1, all Lawton residents with active accounts with the city's trash service will be allowed six landfill dumps per year, with only a $1.00 per load gate fee.

Those residents will have to present a valid ID and a hard copy of their water bill or they will have to pay a roughly $36.25 tipping fee.

Anyone without an active account or any resident who goes past their allowed 6- landfill dumps per year  will have to pay the $36.25 fee in addition to the $1.00  gate fee.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Rubio threat on child tax credit puts bump in GOP tax path

    Rubio threat on child tax credit puts bump in GOP tax path

    Friday, December 15 2017 3:25 AM EST2017-12-15 08:25:47 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 4:17 AM EST2017-12-15 09:17:18 GMT

    Republican Sen. Marco Rubio's potential defection has put a speed bump into GOP leaders' drive to push their big tax package through the Senate.

    Republican Sen. Marco Rubio's potential defection has put a speed bump into GOP leaders' drive to push their big tax package through the Senate.

  • Disney buying much of Fox, will help it compete with Netflix

    Disney buying much of Fox, will help it compete with Netflix

    Thursday, December 14 2017 7:24 AM EST2017-12-14 12:24:47 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 4:17 AM EST2017-12-15 09:17:03 GMT

    Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...

    Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.

  • White House to push merit-based immigration in new campaign

    White House to push merit-based immigration in new campaign

    Friday, December 15 2017 3:05 AM EST2017-12-15 08:05:29 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 3:56 AM EST2017-12-15 08:56:52 GMT

    The White House is embarking on a major campaign to turn the public against the nation's largely family-based immigration system ahead of an all-out push to move toward a more merit-based structure.

    The White House is embarking on a major campaign to turn the public against the nation's largely family-based immigration system ahead of an all-out push to move toward a more merit-based structure.

    •   
Powered by Frankly