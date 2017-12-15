Former Stephens County deputy back in court Friday on animal cru - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Former Stephens County deputy back in court Friday on animal cruelty charges

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Matthew Peck (Source Stephens County Sheriff's Department) Matthew Peck (Source Stephens County Sheriff's Department)
DUNCAN, Ok (KSWO) -

A former Stephens County deputy accused of leaving his police K-9 Bak in the back of a patrol car for 38 hours was back in front of a judge on Friday.

On August 5, 2016, Matthew Peck is accused of leaving the dog in the hot car, leading to the police K-9's death. It was 99 degrees the day the incident happened. Peck is charged with animal cruelty. 

Today, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He will be back in court on January 11th.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 'This is happening': GOP revels in all-but-certain tax deal

    'This is happening': GOP revels in all-but-certain tax deal

    Saturday, December 16 2017 3:16 AM EST2017-12-16 08:16:02 GMT
    Saturday, December 16 2017 5:36 AM EST2017-12-16 10:36:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, is pursued by reporters in the Capitol after signing the conference committee report to advance the GOP tax bill, in Washington, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, is pursued by reporters in the Capitol after signing the conference committee report to advance the GOP tax bill, in Washington, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.

    Republicans working to execute their first major legislative achievement of Donald Trump's presidency appear to have secured the votes to pass a massive tax overhaul that Trump hoped to present to Americans. 

    Republicans working to execute their first major legislative achievement of Donald Trump's presidency appear to have secured the votes to pass a massive tax overhaul that Trump hoped to present to the American people for Christmas.

  • Huge tax bill heads for passage as GOP senators fall in line

    Huge tax bill heads for passage as GOP senators fall in line

    Friday, December 15 2017 3:25 AM EST2017-12-15 08:25:47 GMT
    Saturday, December 16 2017 5:26 AM EST2017-12-16 10:26:22 GMT

    Republican Sen. Marco Rubio's potential defection has put a speed bump into GOP leaders' drive to push their big tax package through the Senate.

    Republican Sen. Marco Rubio's potential defection has put a speed bump into GOP leaders' drive to push their big tax package through the Senate.

  • Americans pessimistic about Trump, country: AP-NORC Poll

    Americans pessimistic about Trump, country: AP-NORC Poll

    Friday, December 15 2017 10:15 AM EST2017-12-15 15:15:32 GMT
    Saturday, December 16 2017 5:02 AM EST2017-12-16 10:02:42 GMT

    Americans are painting a pessimistic view of the country and President Donald Trump as 2017 comes to a close.

    Americans are painting a pessimistic view of the country and President Donald Trump as 2017 comes to a close.

    •   
Powered by Frankly