Former Stephens County deputy back in court Friday on animal cruelty charges

A former Stephens County deputy accused of leaving his police K-9 Bak in the back of a patrol car for 38 hours was back in front of a judge on Friday.

On August 5, 2016, Matthew Peck is accused of leaving the dog in the hot car, leading to the police K-9's death. It was 99 degrees the day the incident happened. Peck is charged with animal cruelty.

Today, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He will be back in court on January 11th.

