Lawton firefighters ring the Salvation Army bell

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A fun afternoon of caroling for some Lawton firefighters on Friday. They were outside the Walmart on the west side ringing the bell for the Salvation Army. There were about 13 firefighters taking part. This is the second year in a row they've done this.

Lawton Firefighter Logan Dye says this is a great ice breaker for both them and the Lawton community.

“It's something for the community to give back, and for us to get out there shake hands and meet them so during a hard time they know who is coming into their house,” Dye said.

The firefighters were ringing the bell until 7:30 Friday night.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.