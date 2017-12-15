Mothers organize 'nurse-in' for breast-feeding rights - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Mothers organize 'nurse-in' for breast-feeding rights

[Source KSWO]


LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-A peaceful protest inside Lawton's Central mall as nearly 50 mothers came together for a nurse-in. The event was organized after a woman says she was asked to leave the mall for nursing her child last month.

"If your baby is hungry you should be able to feed him,” said Kimbra Johnson, mother.

Kimbra Johnson drove an hour just to take part in the protest. She said she wanted to be around other mothers like her to show her support. Johnson said she has experienced scrutiny before when feeding her 10-month old son Walker.

"At a family event actually,” said Johnson. “Some of the people weren't comfortable with it."

Now, she feeds her child wherever she likes. Johnson said her son was born with a cleft lip and she was told she wouldn't be able to breast feed at all, but once she found out it worked for her she never gave it a second thought.

"I finally decided I could get more done,” said Johnson. “When I'm not spending all my time not with people. Just trying to hide from something that's natural"

That sense of empowerment is what Cassandra Garcia said was the goal of today's event.

"You should be able to nurse your child wherever you want,” said Garcia. “You shouldn't feel uncomfortable with people staring or telling you to cover up or go to the bathroom. Because they wouldn't eat their lunch in a bathroom so, you shouldn't make your child eat lunch in a bathroom."

"It's not that big of a deal,” said Johnson. “It's normal. There's everything natural about this."

Oklahoma law says mothers can breastfeed anywhere they are allowed to be.

