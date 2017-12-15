ASCOG announces 2018 REAP grants

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - About a dozen Southwest Oklahoma communities are getting some much needed grant money.

The Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments (ASCOG) announced the 2018 recipients of the Rural Economic Action Plan or REAP grants.

The money is designated for a wide range of projects, including sewer, electrical and road work to the completion of Valley View Volunteer Fire Department in Comanche County.

The grants range from $136,000 for sewer work in Ringling to about $40,000 for new street signs in Temple.

