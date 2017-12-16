Kids have breakfast with Santa at YMCA - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Kids have breakfast with Santa at YMCA

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Kids at the Lawton YMCA had donuts and hot chocolate with Santa Saturday morning.

The YMCA partnered with Country Mart to provide all of the donuts and drinks.

It was all for the YMCA's members families.

The kids also got to make a craft as well as sit on Santa's lap and tell him what they wanted for Christmas.

Ivette Apapricio, The Coordinator for Child Watch and Little Learners for YMCA says this their way of showing their members they are like family to them.

"The YMCA is about youth development and we want to teach them by example that it's ok to be with your community and this is what being a community is a part of," said Apapricio. "This is what it's supposed to look like, a healthy, positive environment."

The YMCA also collected paper goods to donate to the Carter Crane Shelter here in Lawton.

