Hungry Hearts wraps 300 gifts for the needy

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A local nonprofit organization got into the Christmas spirit by wrapping gifts for those in need. On Saturday, Hungry Hearts second annual wrapping party, which was held at the Lawton Fort Sill Art Council building. 300 gifts, goodie bags, cards and more were donated by people in the community. Gifts will be given to kids, teens and even some adults on Christmas Day at the Hungry Hearts Christmas dinner.

Director of Hungry Hearts Adriene Davis said the goal is to make sure everyone has a gift for the holiday and a place to go and fellowship.

"We find that generally around the holiday's so many people are losing hope,” said Davis. “They don't have anyone to spend Christmas with so, we want to make sure they have a very good Christmas as well."

Hungry Hearts Christmas dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion on Christmas Day.

