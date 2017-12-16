Hungry Hearts wraps 300 gifts for the needy

Republicans working to execute their first major legislative achievement of Donald Trump's presidency appear to have secured the votes to pass a massive tax overhaul that Trump hoped to present to Americans.
Republicans working to execute their first major legislative achievement of Donald Trump's presidency appear to have secured the votes to pass a massive tax overhaul that Trump hoped to present to the American people for Christmas.
Multiple fire departments were busy Saturday afternoon with three grassfires that sparked up near Southeast Flowermound and Southeast Bishop Road.
Multiple fire departments were busy Saturday afternoon with three grassfires that sparked up near Southeast Flowermound and Southeast Bishop Road.
Both Democratic and Republican operatives say abortion may take a backseat to other issues in 2018 now that conservative Alabama has elected a Democrat who supports abortion rights.
Both Democratic and Republican operatives say abortion may take a backseat to other issues in 2018 now that conservative Alabama has elected a Democrat who supports abortion rights.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Saturday, House of Bread Ministry held a Christmas dinner for those in need of a hot meal.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Saturday, House of Bread Ministry held a Christmas dinner for those in need of a hot meal.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- 414 wreaths were placed on tombstones at Lawton's Highland Cemetery on Saturday.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- 414 wreaths were placed on tombstones at Lawton's Highland Cemetery on Saturday.