4-car accident sends three people to the hospital

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- There was a four-vehicle accident at Southwest 11th Street and F Avenue around 9:00 this morning.

According to the Lawton Police Department, a silver Honda Civic northbound on 11th Street failed to yield at the light before turning west onto F Avenue. The Civic turned into oncoming traffic and was struck by a blue Ford Focus. The Focus also struck a silver Ford Fiesta in the adjacent southbound lane. The Fiesta then hit a pole. The Focus continued southbound before hitting a grey Toyota Prius that was headed northbound on 11th Street.

Three people were taken to the hospital for injuries. The driver of the Honda Civic was issued a citation for failure to yield to oncoming traffic.

