4-car accident sends three people to the hospital - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

4-car accident sends three people to the hospital

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source KSWO Source KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- There was a four-vehicle accident at Southwest 11th Street and F Avenue around 9:00 this morning. 

According to the Lawton Police Department, a silver Honda Civic northbound on 11th Street failed to yield at the light before turning west onto F Avenue. The Civic turned into oncoming traffic and was struck by a blue Ford Focus. The Focus also struck a silver Ford Fiesta in the adjacent southbound lane. The Fiesta then hit a pole. The Focus continued southbound before hitting a grey Toyota Prius that was headed northbound on 11th Street. 

Three people were taken to the hospital for injuries. The driver of the Honda Civic was issued a citation for failure to yield to oncoming traffic. 

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Monday, December 18 2017 5:10 AM EST2017-12-18 10:10:02 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:53 AM EST2017-12-19 15:53:14 GMT

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

  • GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate

    GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-12-19 08:40:57 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:52 AM EST2017-12-19 15:52:52 GMT

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

  • Airlines inch back to normal flow after Atlanta airport fire

    Airlines inch back to normal flow after Atlanta airport fire

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:31 AM EST2017-12-19 08:31:01 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:52 AM EST2017-12-19 15:52:01 GMT

    It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.

    It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly