3 suspects sought in Oklahoma prison contraband case

McLOUD, Okla. (AP) - Authorities in central Oklahoma are looking for three suspects who they say tried to throw contraband into an Oklahoma prison.

Sheriff's offices in Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties said Sunday the suspects attempted to throw the contraband over a fence at the Mable Bassett Correctional Center. The prison is a multi-function facility that houses more than 1,000 female inmates in McLoud.

Authorities say the suspects were trying to throw at least 12 bundles of contraband over the prison fence. Authorities did not immediately identify the contraband they were allegedly trying to introduce into the prison.

Investigators are also looking into whether the three suspects were also trying to stage an escape for multiple inmates from the prison.

Officers from the Oklahoma City and McLoud police departments are assisting in the search.

