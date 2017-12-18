Parent confronts school board members over sex assault case - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Parent confronts school board members over sex assault case

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
BIXBY, Okla. (AP) — A parent has blasted administrators at an Oklahoma high school, saying they weren’t urgent in addressing problems after a 16-year-old football player said he was sexually assaulted by several teammates.

Liz Rahal implored the Bixby school board Thursday to “do the right thing and hold somebody accountable.”

The board did not address Rahal’s statement. The board previously said a decision could come next week on what action to take after Bixby High School administrators were accused in a criminal case of waiting eight days to contact police to report what they first deemed “an alleged hazing incident.” A boy reported teammates restraining him and shoving a pool stick into his anus.

The Tulsa World reports Rahal told the panel she was “embarrassed and ashamed” the school’s superintendent and principal haven’t been suspended.

