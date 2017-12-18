Byford Chevrolet donates 84 bikes to children in Stephens County - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Byford Chevrolet donates 84 bikes to children in Stephens County

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
Connect

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)-Come Christmas Day, more than 80 kids in Stephens County will have brand new bikes thanks to the community and Byford Chevrolet.

Eighty-four bicycles were collected as part of Operation Santa Clause. The Duncan Fire Department will deliver the gifts to families over the holidays.

Byford Chevy's goal is to collect as many bikes as possible for kids who may not have something under the tree.

"You've got to give back to the community.  People come in here and spend their money and we have a place in the community and a responsibility to give back. And a smile on a kid’s face is payment enough,” said Byford Chevrolet’s sales manager Mike Carden.

Carden says the dealership plans to double the number of donations next year.

