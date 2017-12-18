Byford Chevrolet donates 84 bikes to children in Stephens County

Health leaders say they are alarmed about reports that officials at the nation's top public health agency are being told not to use certain words in official budget documents, including "fetus," and "transgender.".
Health leaders say they are alarmed about reports that officials at the nation's top public health agency are being told not to use certain words in official budget documents, including "fetus," and "transgender.".
The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.
The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.
It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.