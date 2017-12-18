Protestors call for better police training following shooting de - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Protestors call for better police training following shooting death of deaf OKC man

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Protesters in Oklahoma City are calling for better police training in the wake of the shooting death of a deaf man. This comes after the district attorney said there would be no charges in the shooting death of Magdiel Sanchez.

Sanchez was shot and killed in September when Oklahoma City police responded to a hit and run involving Sanchez's father. When they got there, they saw Sanchez, holding a pipe. He reportedly swung it at police before being shot.

Activists at yesterday's march say shootings like that should never happen.

"That's an atrocity. It's terrible to be able to ignore that fact and that he can't hear you when you're responding orders,” said Donna Fine of the Deaf Grass Roots Movement of Oklahoma

Protesters at yesterday's march say they plan on coming back and marching again in hopes of police training reform.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Monday, December 18 2017 5:10 AM EST2017-12-18 10:10:02 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:53 AM EST2017-12-19 15:53:14 GMT

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

  • GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate

    GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-12-19 08:40:57 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:52 AM EST2017-12-19 15:52:52 GMT

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

  • Airlines inch back to normal flow after Atlanta airport fire

    Airlines inch back to normal flow after Atlanta airport fire

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:31 AM EST2017-12-19 08:31:01 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:52 AM EST2017-12-19 15:52:01 GMT

    It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.

    It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly