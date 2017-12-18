Protestors call for better police training following shooting death of deaf OKC man

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Protesters in Oklahoma City are calling for better police training in the wake of the shooting death of a deaf man. This comes after the district attorney said there would be no charges in the shooting death of Magdiel Sanchez.

Sanchez was shot and killed in September when Oklahoma City police responded to a hit and run involving Sanchez's father. When they got there, they saw Sanchez, holding a pipe. He reportedly swung it at police before being shot.

Activists at yesterday's march say shootings like that should never happen.

"That's an atrocity. It's terrible to be able to ignore that fact and that he can't hear you when you're responding orders,” said Donna Fine of the Deaf Grass Roots Movement of Oklahoma

Protesters at yesterday's march say they plan on coming back and marching again in hopes of police training reform.

