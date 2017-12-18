Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving: Plan a Sober Ride This Holiday Season

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)— Lawton Ft. Sill Community Coalition (LFSCC) and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is reminding all drivers to plan a sober ride home before ever leaving for the event this holiday season. Remember: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.

“The holidays should be a time for celebrations and for making memories, not a time of nightmares for families,” said Brooke Mahoney, Interim Executive Director of Wichita Mountains Prevention Network. “Unfortunately, alcohol at many holiday events contributes to the number of impaired drivers on our roadways. Help us spread the message: Even one drink is one drink too many. If you feel buzzed, you are already drunk… We want to keep our roads safe this holiday season and help people understand that the only time they should be behind the wheel is when they are sober… Alcohol affects people differently, and you do not have to be feeling or acting drunk to be too impaired to drive.”

This holiday season, LFSCC and NHTSA urge drivers to designate a sober driver before heading out for the evening. Download NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app to call a taxi or a predetermined friend. The app identifies the user’s location so he or she can be picked up. AAA’s Tipsy Tow program is also available through the holidays.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Lawton Police Department, Comanche County Sheriff’s Department or dial 911.

Information provided by LFSCC.