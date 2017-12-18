Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving: Plan a Sober Ride This Holiday - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving: Plan a Sober Ride This Holiday Season

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)— Lawton Ft. Sill Community Coalition (LFSCC) and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is reminding all drivers to plan a sober ride home before ever leaving for the event this holiday season. Remember: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.

“The holidays should be a time for celebrations and for making memories, not a time of nightmares for families,” said Brooke Mahoney, Interim Executive Director of Wichita Mountains Prevention Network. “Unfortunately, alcohol at many holiday events contributes to the number of impaired drivers on our roadways. Help us spread the message: Even one drink is one drink too many. If you feel buzzed, you are already drunk… We want to keep our roads safe this holiday season and help people understand that the only time they should be behind the wheel is when they are sober… Alcohol affects people differently, and you do not have to be feeling or acting drunk to be too impaired to drive.”

This holiday season, LFSCC and NHTSA urge drivers to designate a sober driver before heading out for the evening. Download NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app to call a taxi or a predetermined friend. The app identifies the user’s location so he or she can be picked up. AAA’s Tipsy Tow program is also available through the holidays.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Lawton Police Department, Comanche County Sheriff’s Department or dial 911.

Information provided by LFSCC.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Monday, December 18 2017 5:10 AM EST2017-12-18 10:10:02 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:53 AM EST2017-12-19 15:53:14 GMT

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

  • GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate

    GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-12-19 08:40:57 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:52 AM EST2017-12-19 15:52:52 GMT

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

  • Airlines inch back to normal flow after Atlanta airport fire

    Airlines inch back to normal flow after Atlanta airport fire

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:31 AM EST2017-12-19 08:31:01 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:52 AM EST2017-12-19 15:52:01 GMT

    It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.

    It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly