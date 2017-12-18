Man accused of smothering wife in 2009 cold case faces trial - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Man accused of smothering wife in 2009 cold case faces trial

POTEAU, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma judge has bound a 39-year-old man over for trial in the 2009 smothering death of his wife.

Donald Bocephus Wilson will be arraigned Jan. 16 in LeFlore County on a count of first-degree murder in the death of his 23-year-old wife, Jody Rilee-Wilson.

The Southwest Times Record reports that Donald Wilson's mother, Edith Kathryn Wilson, was also in court Friday and faces one count of being an accessory after the fact. She'll be arraigned Jan. 9.

Rilee-Wilson's death had been a cold case until May when Donald Wilson's father gave Oklahoma investigators information implicating his son.

The father also told authorities Rilee-Wilson wanted to take the couple's daughter and move back to New Jersey.

The daughter now lives there with her maternal grandparents.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Monday, December 18 2017 5:10 AM EST2017-12-18 10:10:02 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:53 AM EST2017-12-19 15:53:14 GMT

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

  • GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate

    GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-12-19 08:40:57 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:52 AM EST2017-12-19 15:52:52 GMT

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

  • Airlines inch back to normal flow after Atlanta airport fire

    Airlines inch back to normal flow after Atlanta airport fire

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:31 AM EST2017-12-19 08:31:01 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:52 AM EST2017-12-19 15:52:01 GMT

    It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.

    It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly