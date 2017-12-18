FBI investigates after 70-year-old widow duped out of $225K - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

FBI investigates after 70-year-old widow duped out of $225K

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The FBI is investigating after a 70-year-old Oklahoma woman says said she was duped out of more than $225,000 by someone posing online as a U.S. Army general stationed in Syria.

Phyllis Lindsey tells The Oklahoman that she was contacted on Facebook by someone alleging to be “Gen. Lester Holmes.” The widow says they began talking and a “romance happened really fast.”

An FBI affidavit says Lindsey made four wire transfers in October. She believed the money was being used as payments for the delivery of luggage containing his discharge papers and money.

The fourth wire transfer was frozen after Lindsey’s son found she was being scammed and contacted the FBI. Records show the transfer for $100,000 was recovered this month from an Atlanta bank.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Monday, December 18 2017 5:10 AM EST2017-12-18 10:10:02 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:53 AM EST2017-12-19 15:53:14 GMT

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

  • GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate

    GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-12-19 08:40:57 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:52 AM EST2017-12-19 15:52:52 GMT

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

  • Airlines inch back to normal flow after Atlanta airport fire

    Airlines inch back to normal flow after Atlanta airport fire

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:31 AM EST2017-12-19 08:31:01 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:52 AM EST2017-12-19 15:52:01 GMT

    It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.

    It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly