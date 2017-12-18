Study: Oklahoma 18th worst in occupational licensing laws - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Study: Oklahoma 18th worst in occupational licensing laws

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A new study says Oklahoma’s occupational licensing laws are the 18th most burdensome of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tulsa World reports the study by the Virginia-based Institute for Justice, a nonprofit public interest law firm, focused on the scope of licensing laws for low- and moderate-income occupations nationwide.

In Oklahoma, the study found that the state requires licenses for 41 of the 102 occupations examined. On average, starting in these jobs costs $234 in fees, 399 days of education and experience and about two exams.

Gov. Mary Fallin has created a task force to perform a comprehensive review of occupational licensing in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Occupational Licensing Task Force will provide recommendations to remove unnecessary or burdensome regulations that are a barrier to potential workers.

