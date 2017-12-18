Academy Sports and Outdoors donates bikes to Lawton students

The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.
The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.
It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
It's not quite like tobacco companies warning about the dangers of smoking, but Facebook is acknowledging something many already know: Passively scrolling through social media can make you feel bad.
It's not quite like tobacco companies warning about the dangers of smoking, but Facebook is acknowledging something many already know: Passively scrolling through social media can make you feel bad.