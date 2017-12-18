Academy Sports and Outdoors donates bikes to Lawton students

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Thirty local elementary school students got a new bike today thanks to Academy Sports and Outdoors.



Each year, Academy picks one local school for their bike drive. This year they chose Pat Henry Elementary. Fifteen boys and 15 girls got the chance to come to the store today and pick a bike and a helmet.

The children who received the bikes had to have perfect attendance, outstanding academic performance, and good behavior. Manager Terrance Gray says these students earned it:



“We get to bring them out and see all their glowing faces and see how happy they are when they receive those gifts because they really have worked hard to earn them.”

Academy's annual bike donation is a nationwide program with 115 separate donation events. In total, over 5,000 bikes were given to children.

