Chapel to be named for martyred Oklahoma priest - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Chapel to be named for martyred Oklahoma priest

(Source Archdiocese of OKC) (Source Archdiocese of OKC)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A new chapel in central Oklahoma will be dedicated in honor of a martyred priest from the state.

Enid News reports that the Blessed Stanley Rother Chapel will be located at the Center of Family Love, an organization committed to helping people with disabilities. The Most Rev. Paul Coakley, archbishop of Oklahoma, will lead the celebration at the chapel in Okarche on Thursday.

The chapel will serve the 130 adults who live at the center, their families, friends and the community.

Rother, an Okarche native, was serving as a missionary in Guatemala when he was killed in 1981. He was 46.

Pope Francis declared Rother the first U.S.-born martyr in December. It's only the second beatification to be held in the U.S. Beatification is a step toward potential sainthood.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • A CDC ban on 'fetus' and 'transgender?' Experts alarmed

    A CDC ban on 'fetus' and 'transgender?' Experts alarmed

    Saturday, December 16 2017 7:49 PM EST2017-12-17 00:49:07 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:11 AM EST2017-12-19 16:11:02 GMT

    Health leaders say they are alarmed about reports that officials at the nation's top public health agency are being told not to use certain words in official budget documents, including "fetus," and "transgender.".

    Health leaders say they are alarmed about reports that officials at the nation's top public health agency are being told not to use certain words in official budget documents, including "fetus," and "transgender.".

  • Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Monday, December 18 2017 5:10 AM EST2017-12-18 10:10:02 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:53 AM EST2017-12-19 15:53:14 GMT

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

  • GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate

    GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-12-19 08:40:57 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:52 AM EST2017-12-19 15:52:52 GMT

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly