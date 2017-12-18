Man’s car stolen in Oklahoma while playing ‘Pokemon Go’

Pokemon GO came out in the US on July 6 and quickly outpaced established apps. (Source KSWO)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man’s car has been stolen in Oklahoma City after he left the vehicle unattended off a metro highway to play a smartphone game.

KOCO-TV reports that Devante Frazier received an alert from the game “Pokemon Go” Wednesday while he was driving. Players locate and capture virtual Pokemon, creatures that appear on the screen as if they were in the same real-world location as the player.

Frazier says the alert was to find “Geodude,” one of the game’s Pokemon.

He says he was about 40 feet (12 meters) away from his car when he turned around to see the vehicle moving. He says the keys were left in the vehicle.

Frazier hopes that anyone who sees the vehicle will call authorities.

The 2010 Honda Fit has a broken passenger-side window and several stickers on the windows, including one for Oklahoma County Community College.