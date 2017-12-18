Man’s car stolen in Oklahoma while playing ‘Pokemon Go’ - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Man’s car stolen in Oklahoma while playing ‘Pokemon Go’

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Pokemon GO came out in the US on July 6 and quickly outpaced established apps. (Source KSWO) Pokemon GO came out in the US on July 6 and quickly outpaced established apps. (Source KSWO)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man’s car has been stolen in Oklahoma City after he left the vehicle unattended off a metro highway to play a smartphone game.

KOCO-TV reports that Devante Frazier received an alert from the game “Pokemon Go” Wednesday while he was driving. Players locate and capture virtual Pokemon, creatures that appear on the screen as if they were in the same real-world location as the player.

Frazier says the alert was to find “Geodude,” one of the game’s Pokemon.

He says he was about 40 feet (12 meters) away from his car when he turned around to see the vehicle moving. He says the keys were left in the vehicle.

Frazier hopes that anyone who sees the vehicle will call authorities.

The 2010 Honda Fit has a broken passenger-side window and several stickers on the windows, including one for Oklahoma County Community College.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Monday, December 18 2017 5:10 AM EST2017-12-18 10:10:02 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:53 AM EST2017-12-19 15:53:14 GMT

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

  • GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate

    GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-12-19 08:40:57 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:52 AM EST2017-12-19 15:52:52 GMT

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

  • Airlines inch back to normal flow after Atlanta airport fire

    Airlines inch back to normal flow after Atlanta airport fire

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:31 AM EST2017-12-19 08:31:01 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:52 AM EST2017-12-19 15:52:01 GMT

    It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.

    It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly