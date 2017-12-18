Valley View VFD awarded $45K grant from ASCOG - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Valley View VFD awarded $45K grant from ASCOG

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A local volunteer fire department got an early Christmas gift! They were awarded a major grant from the Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments.

Valley View Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $45,000. The Department applied for the grant earlier this year and just found out they were chosen.

They'll use the money to lay a concrete slab outside which they say will go a long way for their station:

"We're very thankful for it even though we did have a very successful fundraiser. We're very thankful to everybody that contributed to our fundraiser we have a lot of expenses and we simply wouldn't have enough money to put this nice of a pad and landing in front of our station and this is going to go a long way to make this a usable space for a long period of time. It will to help to drain water away from the station really well and it will keep the station cleaner,” said Matt DiPirro with the Valley View VFD.

Valley View was one of several groups to be awarded an ASCOG grant in Southwest Oklahoma. The towns of Comanche, Walters, Waurika, and Elgin were also chosen for grants.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

